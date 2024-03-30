Do Not Eat Today And Forget The Generation That Is Coming – Obasanjo Warns Nigerian Leaders

Advertisement

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that leadership is an opportunity and privilege.

He called on Nigerian leaders to be selfless and consider their political position an opportunity to serve people.

The erstwhile Nigerian leader stated this on Saturday during a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He lamented that the present situation in the country was unfortunate, but expressed hope that things would turn around for good with time.

Obasanjo warned that the current economic realities require that those in authority make sacrifices and not think of themselves alone.

He said, “The situation in Nigeria is hard, unfortunately so, but there is no bad situation that can’t be good but the question is when and how? All we should be saying to those who have the opportunity now (because it’s an opportunity for you to run the affairs of your country and look after your people) is: ‘it should not be me but we, not mine but ours, not my tomorrow but our tomorrow, not my generation but all generations including the generation coming. This is what sustainable development is all about. You don’t eat today and not remember the generation coming that they took have to eat, that is all it is.”

Obasanjo said he was in Benin City to pay dowry as his kid cousin was getting married to a Benin girl, and as courtesy demands, he visited the governor who is the Chief Security Officer of Edo State.