List Of Dignitaries As Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu, Others Attend Lagos Wedding

Top dignitaries, politicians and several others on Saturday, April 27, 2024, attended the traditional wedding of Adegbola Adedeji and Oyindamola Okesanjo at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Naija News gathered that the wedding had in attendance around 1,300 guests, as Lagos-based luxury shoe merchant and politician, Taibat Okesanjo and her husband, Abiodun Okesanjo, gave their daughter’s hand in marriage.

Present at the wedding were former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Osun State counterpart, Ademola Adeleke; popular Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka K1 De Ultimate; and sons of the Osun State Governor, B-Red and Sina Rambo.

Others include former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Afro juju maestro, Shina Peters; and Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe among others.

In a message by the bride’s mother via her Instagram handle with the username @taielemoshookesanjo, on Sunday, she wrote, “My daughter, Oyindamola Adedeji, Olorun asin e lole oko (God will go with you to your matrimonial home). I am happy for you. God will grant you children that will give you peace of mind as you gave me. I have gained a son in Adegbola Adedeji.”

In her appreciation message to the guests, the bride’s mother wrote, “To the Glory of God, it was a huge success. Alihamdullilai. I want to thank all those who graced the occasion. From His Excellency, my own brother, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and his amiable wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, my lovely sister.

“To the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Chief Adeleke. The former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Ibikunle Amosun and his lovely wife, my friend and sister, Mrs. Amosun. So many came to honour us. I appreciate everyone who came. I congratulate the bride and groom Mr. and Mrs Adedeji.”

See photos below: