‘PDP Is My Former Party’ – Obasanjo Speaks On Party He Is Supporting

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has insisted that he is no longer involved in partisan politics.

According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is now his former party, as he is no longer participating in party politics.

Obasanjo made the declaration on Sunday in Osun State during the commissioning of the VIP lodge at the government house in Osogbo.

He, however, commended the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, for working towards the unity of the PDP and its members in Osun State.

According to the former President, uniting members is good for the party, the state and the country as a whole.

“What I have heard and saw since three days ago that I have been here, if there is doubt in anybody that you are working, tell the person to come and see. If you remember that at one time I phoned you, I said don’t hate dancing but as you are dancing, ensure you are working.

“If I say that I don’t know what happened before you got to government, it is a lie. But you did something last week Sunday, by calling leaders of your party, it was my party but am not participating in party politics again. I am happy that you called them for deliberation. Senator Olu Alabi is here, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

We should bring everyone on board. I have talked to two out of three of them, it is a good move which is not only good for the party but for the state and the country,” Obasanjo said.