Sanwo-Olu Acknowledge Prince Harry, Meghan As Royal Couple Wrap Up Nigeria Trip With Lagos Visit (Photos)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle concluded their three-day tour of Nigeria on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the Duke of Sussex and his wife arrived in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Friday. During their visit, they attended a school event on mental health, and the prince met wounded Nigerian soldiers in the country’s northwest.

Prince Harry and Meghan participated in a basketball event organized by the Giants of Africa Foundation in Lagos on the third day of their visit.

The prince played basketball with children at a foundation event organized by Masai Ujiri, the vice-president of an NBA team.

“The power of sports can change lives, it brings people together and creates community, and there are no barriers, which is the most important thing,” the Prince said.

The couple later met with the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and attended a fundraiser in Lagos.

The governor of Lagos State commended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their collaboration with Nigeria’s military to promote mental health awareness.

During their visit to Lagos House in Marina, Harry and Meghan paid a courtesy call to Sanwo-Olu, who made some remarks.

Sanwo-Olu addressed the press after a private meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, stating that he was honoured to receive them at Lagos House, Marina.

The governor said, “We are excited about the ideas and what they are planning to do, especially with the office of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and his wife, Mrs Lilian Musa.

“For Prince Harry, it has been a very interesting and informative trip to the country.

“He has seen a lot. And part of the things we are hoping he will take away is the diversity and extent of how big our country is, how we continue to ensure that we live together in peace and harmony, and what role Lagos plays in the whole conversation.

“They have been to Kano, Abuja, and now Lagos. I am sure they have their own experience of what Nigeria looks like.

“We have extended an additional invitation to them that they can always come back when they want to.

“We are indeed happy for what they are doing, especially for our military men, on the conversation around mental health issues and how they can galvanise their various NGOs to ensure that people who require their support, both in the military and private, can seek that support.

“Mental health issues are all around us. Denial and stigmatisation are some of the things we talked about.”

Photos from the royal couple’s visit to Lagos are below: