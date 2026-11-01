Lagos Government Speaks On November School Closure

The Lagos State Government has debunked reports claiming that schools across the state would close in November 2026 and reopen in March 2027.

Naija News reports that the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education said the information was false and did not come from the state government.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Basirat Lawal, the government said there was no plan to change the approved academic calendar for the 2026/2027 school session.

The ministry urged parents, guardians, teachers, school owners and students to disregard the reports and continue with the existing school calendar.

According to the approved schedule, schools will begin their first-term holiday on Monday, December 21, 2026, while students are expected to resume for the second term on Monday, January 11, 2027.

The ministry also reminded all public and private schools in Lagos State to stick to the approved calendar unless the government announces a change.

It warned residents against spreading false information, noting that such reports could cause confusion among parents, students and teachers and disrupt school activities.

The ministry added that any changes to school closing dates, resumption dates or the academic calendar would be announced through the official channels of the Lagos State Government.

It advised members of the public to confirm information from reliable sources before sharing it, especially when it concerns school activities and students.