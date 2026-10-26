Lagos Urges Consumers To Report Online Vendors Over Wrong Deliveries

The Lagos State Government has urged consumers to report online vendors who deliver incorrect goods or products that fail to meet advertised quality standards.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) gave the advice earlier today, October 26, encouraging residents to seek redress when sellers fail to fulfil their promises.

In a consumer awareness message posted on 𝕏, the agency urged buyers to speak up when delivered items differ from their orders or the descriptions provided by sellers.

“Goods or products you order online should be delivered as promised,” LASCOPA stated.

“If the items delivered do not match their descriptions, are different from what you ordered, or fail to meet the expected quality, do not keep silent!”

The agency advised affected consumers to submit formal complaints for investigation and possible redress.

“Speak up and take action,” it added.

LASCOPA provided a toll-free helpline, 080 0005 2726, and an email address, lasgcopa@gmail.com, for consumers seeking assistance with unsatisfactory online purchases.

The advisory comes amid the growing use of online shopping platforms, where buyers often rely on product descriptions, photographs and sellers’ claims to make purchasing decisions.

Consumers who receive incorrect or substandard goods may face difficulties obtaining refunds or replacements, particularly when vendors refuse to resolve their complaints.