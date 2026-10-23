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One Dead, Three Rescued As Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

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By Richard Ogunsile
Map of Lagos State, Nigeria
Map of Lagos State, Nigeria

Key Takeaways

  • LASEMA confirmed that one person died and rescuers saved three adult males after a two-storey building under construction collapsed in Fadeyi, Lagos, early Friday.
  • LASEMA received a distress call at 12:10 a.m., and its response team arrived at 12:12 a.m.; medical personnel later took the rescued men to hospital.
  • LASEMA said rescuers continued searching for potentially trapped construction workers with an excavator, while relevant regulatory agencies would investigate the circumstances of the collapse.

One person has died and three others have been rescued after a two-storey building under construction collapsed in the Fadeyi area of Lagos State, with several more people feared trapped beneath the rubble.

Naija News understands that emergency responders have continued search and rescue operations at the scene, where groaning sounds were reportedly heard beneath the debris, with hopes that more victims could still be alive.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday by its Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the building collapsed in the early hours of Friday, prompting an emergency response from the agency.

According to him, LASEMA received a distress call at 12:10 a.m. and immediately activated its Cobra Response Team from the agency’s Onipanu Base.

The team arrived at the scene at 12:12 a.m. and found that the two-storey structure, which was still under construction, had collapsed.

Preliminary observations suggested that construction workers might have been trapped beneath the debris, leading to the immediate start of search and rescue operations.

Oke-Osanyintolu said emergency personnel began removing debris and searching for victims while taking steps to protect both the trapped persons and the rescue teams.

He disclosed that an excavator had been deployed to help clear the rubble and reach areas where victims were believed to be trapped.

The LASEMA chief confirmed that three adult males had been rescued, while one person was found dead.

He added that LASEMA paramedics and personnel of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) provided immediate medical attention to the rescued victims before taking them to hospital for further treatment.

The agencies involved in the operation include LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASAMBUS and officers of the Nigeria Police Force from Alagbon Division.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the search remained ongoing as responders worked to establish whether more construction workers were still trapped beneath the collapsed building.

He added that the relevant regulatory agencies would investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: richard.ogunsile@naijanews.com

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