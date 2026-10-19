VIDEO: Fuel Tanker Catches Fire Under Lagos’ Otedola Bridge

A tanker has reportedly caught fire under the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Naija News reports that this was confirmed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The incident was confirmed in a statement on Monday by the agency’s spokesperson, Olawale Afolabi.

Afolabi stated that LASEMA received a distress report about the fire at approximately 4:24 pm and immediately dispatched its Tiger response team to the scene.

“Tiger team en route to Otedola. Tanker on fire,” Afolabi said.

Further details, including the cause of the fire, whether anyone was injured and the extent of the damage, were not immediately available as of the time of filing this report.