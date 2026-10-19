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VIDEO: Fuel Tanker Catches Fire Under Lagos’ Otedola Bridge

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
A tanker has caught fire under the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
A tanker has caught fire under the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Key Takeaways

  • The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that a tanker caught fire under Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.
  • LASEMA spokesperson Olawale Afolabi said the agency received a distress report at about 4:24 p.m. and immediately dispatched its Tiger response team.
  • The cause of the tanker fire, whether anyone was injured and the extent of damage remained unknown at the time of reporting.

A tanker has reportedly caught fire under the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Naija News reports that this was confirmed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The incident was confirmed in a statement on Monday by the agency’s spokesperson, Olawale Afolabi.

Afolabi stated that LASEMA received a distress report about the fire at approximately 4:24 pm and immediately dispatched its Tiger response team to the scene.

“Tiger team en route to Otedola. Tanker on fire,” Afolabi said.

Further details, including the cause of the fire, whether anyone was injured and the extent of the damage, were not immediately available as of the time of filing this report.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: editor@naijanews.com

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