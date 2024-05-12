Obasanjo Makes Case For Gov Adeleke Over Infrastructure Drive In Osun

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the infrastructure drive of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, would attract investment into Osun State.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo while speaking at the commissioning of the Government House VIP Lodge in Osogbo, urged Adeleke not to mind those castigating him for dancing but to combine his dancing skills with providing infrastructure like he is doing presently in the state.

According to Obasanjo, prioritising developmental projects in line with the people’s desire would attract investment, thereby enhancing the state’s growth and development.

The former President also charged Governor Adeleke with sustaining the peace and tranquillity in the state, saying Osun remains one of the most peaceful states in the country.

He said, “Some people once despise you that you are a dancer but I said only happy people dance, you are my dancing partner.

“What I have heard and saw since three days ago that I have been here, If anyone is still doubting the fact that you are working, bring the person to come and see Osun himself.

“Make sure you prioritize your developmental projects in line with the peoples’ desire, such priorities would attract investment thereby enhancing growth and development of the state.

“Our people have desire to work and invest, they need an enabling environment once you do that, there would job opportunities for the teeming youth population in the state.”

Also, Governor Adeleke disclosed that his drive to complete the project initiated by the administration of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was borne out of the desire to ensure that the state got value for every dollar invested.

He said, “I am of the firm belief that we should never politicize public infrastructure. Political affiliation should never drive what project is completed or abandoned.

“This project was started by an APC government, abandoned by an APC government but now completed by a PDP government. We are setting the standard for best practice.

“We are conscious of what impact projects like this make on cost of governance.

“In an era of clamour for reduction in cost of running government, we seek to reduce cost of hosting important personalities who are visiting the state.

“With this structure completed, we have achieved a major milestone in cost efficiency.”