Obaseki, Igbinedion, Orbih, Imoisili, Others Get Edo PDP Campaign Council Appointments [Full List]

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched the Campaign Council for the September 21 2024 Governorship Election in the State.

Naija News recalls that former Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo, emerged as the flag-bearer of the party in its primary election.

In a statement, the PDP State Organizing Secretary, Tony Anenih (Jnr.) said members of the Campaign Council are versatile members of the PDP who have been carefully chosen to deliver the party’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

He noted that the Campaign Structure has an Advisory Council to be headed by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; a Management Committee; a State Campaign Council made up of 200 eminent members of the PDP; the women wing to be headed by the Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki and Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, and the youth wing to be led by the Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor.

Anenih explained that the selection process was carried out under the direct supervision of the leaders of the party headed by the State Governor.

He said, “I do not have any doubt whatsoever in my mind, that this group of very versatile members of the PDP that have been carefully chosen will deliver our erudite, intellectually sound and broad-minded candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo.”

According to him, the Campaign Structure has the following unique features: “The advisory council has 7 eminent members of the state, with His Excellency, the Governor as Chairman; the Management Committee is made up of the Director General and 13 Deputy Director Generals for Finance, Contact and Mobilization, Media/ Publicity Field Operations, Security, among others; the State Campaign Council is made up of 200 eminent members of our Party; the women wing to be led by Her Excellency, the first lady of the Edo State, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki with the wife of the PDP candidate, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, and the youth wing to be led by the Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor.”

On the youth and women wing, the State Organizing Secretary further noted, “Though these two very critical wings will be working independently, its relationship with the other Directorates will be symbiotic.”

He added, “On behalf of the party, I congratulate each and every one of you that have been selected, and the party hopes and expects you to hit the ground running.”