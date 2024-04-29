Reactions As Obaseki Increases Minimum Wage To N70,000

Mixed reactions have trailed the approval of a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants in Edo State.

Naija News reported that Governor Godwin Obaseki, on Monday while inaugurating the Labour House, approved the new minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

The governor disclosed that the new wage comes into effect on Workers Day, May 1st, 2024.

He also named the Labour House after the Senator representing Edo North and the former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole.

Following the development, some netizens took to social media to applaud the governor for the good gesture, while others slammed him for increasing the minimum wage due to the forthcoming state governorship election.

See some of the reactions below.

@IamThatNaijaGuy wrote: “This is just a political minimum wage, just so that PDP will have something to campaign with. I know that Edo people are wise enough to understand his antics.”

@Osasidaho wrote: “Aside this 70k new one self. Obaseki still pays the highest minimum wage in Nigeria, 40k since 2022.”

@VivaDido wrote: “Greek gift. You didn’t increase it all these years.”

@dammyGnet wrote: “I’m loving this opposition. Even the FG is still foot dragging on the new minimum wage. Though N70k as a monthly takehome is unreasonable going by the present day economy, I still give Kudos to @GovernorObaseki for being a pace setter!”

@PureStanley1 wrote: “Obaseki just increased the minimum wage to 70k, just to score cheap political points. If u know u know.

“He knows the Edo state gubernatorial election is around the corner, and he is doing everything he can to get EDOLITES in his pocket so they will vote Asue Ighadalo to be the next governor.”

@IkoksSamuel wrote: “We should learn how to appreciate good things. This announcement hasn’t got to all States. So, congratulations to Edo civil servants.”

@LawalOlabisi4 wrote: “Is must be a joke, is this for eba or what. 70k in this Nigerian economy as a minimum wage? All these leaders never has the good welfare of the people at heart.”

@VictoryIkenna wrote: “Why didn’t he increase it in his over 6 years tenure? Playing unsustainable politics with the Civil Servants of Edo state.”

@SamuelIkoko wrote: “Congratulations to Edo workers.”