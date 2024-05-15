Breaking: Labour Abandons Minimum Wage Negotiation Meeting Over ‘Ridiculous Offer’ From Government

The organized labour on Wednesday abandoned a meeting of the tripartite committee on new minimum wage due to the ‘ridiculous offer’ made by the federal government and the Organized Private Sector (OPS).

According to sources quoted by Vanguard, the government offered ₦48,000 while the OPS offered ₦54,000 as the new minimum wage.

The source added that the government did not also provide any data to back up its proposed figures.

Naija News reports that after the zonal hearings on the new minimum wage, the organized labour had adopted ₦615,000 as the proposed new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

