You Are Jealous Of Tinubu’s Achievements – APC Slams Atiku

Recall that Atiku on Tuesday described Tinubu’s one year in office as a “cocktail of trial-and-error economic policies”.

Atiku stated that Tinubu’s “policies do not create prosperity”, instead, they pauperize the poor and bankrupt the rich.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, APC said Atiku is so jealous of the outstanding first-year record of achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Advertisement

It accused the former vice president of being desperate for power, saying his ‘crass desperation’ was responsible for his criticism of the President.

The ruling party said Atiku lives in an alternate reality of prejudice and unpatriotic desire for Nigeria’s failure so he may scavenge his way to an even more elusive presidency.

It said, “Atiku’s self-serving efforts to minimize the bold, genuine and metamorphic policies and interventions of the present administration only smacks of primordial political envy and crass desperation for the power that Nigerians have so wisely denied him.

Advertisement

“The former Vice President lives in an alternate reality of prejudice and unpatriotic desire for Nigeria’s failure so he may scavenge his way to an even more elusive presidency.

“Quite contrary to Atiku’s claim, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has, in its first year in office, attracted over $20 billion into the economy while the stock exchange has ballooned from N18.12 billion in Q1 of 2023 to N93.37 billion in Q1 of 2024, representing an increase of over 400 per cent with an annual economic growth rate leaping from 2.5 per cent to 3.46 per cent.

“Key sectors of manufacturing, telecommunications, oil and gas, solid minerals, e-commerce and fintech have continued to attract increased and ceaseless flow of foreign direct investments (FDIs). Yet, Atiku remains willfully blind to the pace of progress that is so self-evident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Atiku’s false alarm of an imminent food scarcity boldface ignores the widely acknowledged proactive measures already introduced by President Tinubu to guarantee food security in the country”.

The APC also accused Atiku of turning a “blind eye to considerable improvement in our security, especially in the North East where Atiku hails from”.

It added, “The same Atiku that accused the administration of lacking compassion for the people and failing to provide palliatives to cushion the transient onerous effects of inevitable and vitally necessary economic policies turns around to recommend a review of social investment policies he suggests were nonexistent. ‘

“He also conveniently ignored ongoing serious negotiations with Labour Unions on the upward review of minimum wage for workers in the cocountry all meant to improve their welfare while the benefits of reforms reach that certain fullness.”