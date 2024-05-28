Tinubu Not Addressing National Assembly, It Is A lie – Presidency

The Presidency, on Tuesday, denied a report that President Bola Tinubu will address a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to the Presidency, the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event, claiming that the report is false.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement titled, “In commemoration of May 29 and the first Anniversary of the President Tinubu Administration.”

The statement read, “In furtherance of his commitment to delivering good governance, President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated strategic projects across the country.

Advertisement

“President Tinubu’s administration will inaugurate more transformative projects for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“In view of public commentary concerning the President delivering a speech before a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow, May 29, 2024, it is important to state that this information is false and unauthorized as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event.”

This, however, contradicts an earlier announcement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Advertisement

In announcing that Tinubu will not deliver a nationwide address on Wednesday to mark his first anniversary as the leader of Nigeria, Onanuga had, in a statement on Tuesday, said the president is to address a joint session of the 10th National Assembly on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement reads in part, “Instead, the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly, which has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.”