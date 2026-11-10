‘You Adopted Thuggery And Threw Away Values Buhari Infused Into APC’ – Lauretta Onochie Blasts Tinubu

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Lauretta Onochie, has accused President Bola Tinubu of abandoning the values late former President Muhammadu Buhari instilled in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a democrat.

Naija News reports that Onochie made the remark while reacting to a video of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, threatening to arrest any thug that intimidates opposition parties ahead of the 2027 election.

In a post shared on her 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, Onochie, a former member of the APC, accused Tinubu of adopting lawlessness, thuggery, hooliganism, and intimidation, which are all evil and undemocratic.

According to Onochie, Tinubu killed the ruling party in collaboration with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

She wrote, “Dear Pres.@officialABAT. You took over APC and You threw away the values Late Pres@MBuhari infused into the APC as a democrat. You adopted lawlessness, thuggery, hooliganism, intimidation which are all evil and undemocratic.

“You killed the APC and in collaboration with an equally lawless Wiked Nyesom, you created the Renewed hopelessness then set out to punish Nigerians with poverty, hunger, lawlessness.

“Here is a new role model for you. His name is Governor @alexottiofr Otti of Abia state. Its either you change your ways now, or your wicked, evil and lawless ways, will consume you as you set the nation on fire.

“Repent Now! Don’t set our nation ablaze.”