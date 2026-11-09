Tinubu To Visit Jigawa On Tuesday For Campaign Rally

President Bola Tinubu will visit Jigawa State on Tuesday for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally and the inauguration of four major projects.

Naija News reports that the state government has declared the day work-free to allow residents to participate in the events.

Governor Umar Namadi confirmed the visit on Monday, describing it as Tinubu’s first official trip to the state since he assumed office in May 2023.

Speaking with journalists in Dutse after inspecting the projects and the rally venue, the governor said he was satisfied with the preparations.

“Alhamdulillah, we have gone round all the places, including the areas where the projects will be commissioned and the venue for the rally. From what we have seen, I am confident that Jigawa is ready for Mr President,” he said.

He noted that state officials and representatives of the Presidency were still making some adjustments following their observations.

Namadi said the President would inaugurate the Renewed Hope Technical Services Centre, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Multipurpose Skills Acquisition Centre, the state’s agricultural mechanisation programme and a dualised road in Dutse.

He explained that the mechanisation programme includes 400 tractors, 60 combine harvesters, 150 boom sprayers and 150 seeders, among other equipment, to boost farming in the state.

The governor said although the state had many other completed projects, only four within Dutse metropolis were selected because of the President’s tight schedule.

“We have so many other projects, but we understand that Mr President’s time is very limited. That is why we selected these projects, which are within the metropolis and close to one another,” he said.

Namadi assured residents that adequate security had been put in place, disclosing that he had met with security chiefs and members of the state security committee to review arrangements.

He urged residents to turn out en masse to welcome the President.