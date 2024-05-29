Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 29th May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 29th May 2024

The presidency on Tuesday revealed that President Bola Tinubu would not make a broadcast to the nation on Wednesday to mark his first year in office as the Nigerian leader.

Instead, President Tinubu would address a joint session of the National Assembly, which has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

This was made known by the special adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

He added that President Tinubu’s speech at the joint sitting of the National Assembly will dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since the military handed over power in 1999.

Onanuga added that at the end of the speeches, President Tinubu will commission the National Assembly Library and Resource Center, now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has asked President Bola Tinubu to provide clarity on the payment of petrol subsidy.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President gave the advice in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Atiku also tasked the President to list the fiscal commitments and benefits from the fuel subsidy reform, including its impact on the Federation Accounts.

Speaking further, Atiku said the prevailing state of pervasive insecurity has negatively affected agricultural production and the value it brings to the economy, especially in the Northern region.

The Organized Labour has rejected the fresh ₦60,000 minimum wage proposal by the federal government of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the government offered the amount during Tuesday’s resumed negotiation meeting of the tripartite committee on a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

However, labour declined the government’s most recent proposal, which marked the fourth offer presented within approximately two weeks following the resumption of negotiation discussions.

The Labour also shifted ground a little, adjusting its demand to ₦494,000 from the ₦497,000 demanded last week. By implication, while the government increased its offer by ₦3000, labour also decreased its demand by ₦3,000.

A source who gave the breakdown at the Tuesday meeting, said the amount proposed by the government did not go down well with labour leaders comprising the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The Nigerian economy has rebounded with a robust growth rate of 2.99%, exceeding the 2.3% growth observed in Q1 of 2023.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun disclosed this while presenting his ministry’s progress report, marking one year under President Bola Tinubu’s administration in Abuja on May 28th.

Edun pointed out that the improvement in economic growth serves as evidence of the effectiveness of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policy.

Edun highlighted that agriculture, a pivotal sector, is experiencing modest growth, which is anticipated to contribute significantly to curbing inflation, particularly with a promising wet season harvest expected to stabilize food prices.

According to Edun, there have been notable improvements in revenue collection, allowing the government to meet its debt obligations without turning to the Central Bank’s Ways and Means advances.

The Presidency, on Tuesday, denied a report that President Bola Tinubu will address a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to the Presidency, the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event, claiming that the report is false.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement titled, “In commemoration of May 29 and the first Anniversary of the President Tinubu Administration.”

This, however, contradicts an earlier announcement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In announcing that Tinubu will not deliver a nationwide address on Wednesday to mark his first anniversary as the leader of Nigeria, Onanuga had, in a statement on Tuesday, said the president is to address a joint session of the 10th National Assembly on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday, announced that it had pardoned Senator Abdul Ningi, and recalled him from suspension.

The suspension was lifted on Tuesday following the consideration and adoption of a motion titled: “Motion for the unconditional recall of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, sponsored by the Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP – Benue South).

Moro said that the minority leadership of the Senate has taken full responsibility for Ningi’s action and apologised to the Senate on his behalf.

Recall a three-month suspension was handed to the Bauchi Central Senator, over his allegation of a ₦3.7 trillion padding of the 2024 budget.

Senator Ningi, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service back in March this year, alleged that the National Assembly padded the 2024 budget with ₦3.7 trillion.

The Bauchi Central Senator also claimed that the 2024 budget passed is ₦25tn while the one being implemented by the Presidency is ₦28.7tn. Both the presidency and the National Assembly, however, denied the allegations.

The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill for the third reading that proposes the reinstatement of the country’s old national anthem, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’.

The decision followed vigorous discussions and a report presented by Tahir Monguno, the chair of the judiciary committee.

This legislative action counters the viewpoint of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, who had argued that changing the national anthem should undergo a more extensive process involving broader public consultation.

Despite the AGF’s reservations, Monguno emphasized the bill’s significance, which led to its passage in the Senate.

The bill had previously been expedited through the House of Representatives, where it quickly passed last week.

The lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, declared on Tuesday that he has retracted his lawsuit against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Senator Ibrahim took his case to the Federal High Court Abuja, disputing the recent APC gubernatorial primary election in Ondo state, citing the lack of voting in his Senatorial district and a substantial portion of the State.

After the lawsuit, the executives of the APC in Igbotako Ward II, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State, suspended Ibrahim from the party on grounds of alleged anti-party activities and insubordination.

However, during a Senate briefing on Tuesday, Ibrahim announced the withdrawal of the suit, citing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention as the reason for his decision.

He said Tinubu assured him of improving internal democracy within the party and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa also visited him, further influencing his decision.

Senator Ibrahim stated that he withdrew the suit as a gift for the first anniversary of the President’s tenure, referring to it as a tribute to his remarkable performance in office.

The Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage has indefinitely postponed its meeting without scheduling a future date, according to sources close to the matter in Abuja.

The decision to adjourn the meeting without any designated date for resumption, came after new wage proposals were discussed on Tuesday.

During the latest session of the committee, which comprises government officials, business leaders, and organized labor representatives, the Federal Government proposed an increase of ₦3,000 to its previous offer, bringing its suggested minimum wage to ₦60,000.

This adjustment is part of ongoing negotiations aimed at revising the national minimum wage to better reflect current economic realities.

On the other side, Organized Labour, represented by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), reduced its demand by ₦3,000 from its last proposal of ₦497,000.

This concession by labour groups indicates a willingness to negotiate, although the gap between the proposals of the government andlaborur remains substantial.

The indefinite postponement follows intense discussions and reflects the complexities involved in reaching a consensus that balances the economic capabilities of employers and the living wage requirements of workers.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on Tuesday, condemned the administration of President Bola Tinubu, while rating his one year performance.

The spokesperson of the coalition, Comrade Mark Adebayo, while briefing newsmen in Abuja, said Nigerians are going through tough times.

According to Adebayo, many Nigerians assumed that Tinubu would perform a little better than his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in the areas of economy, security, education, health, infrastructure and so forth.

He said judging by the last one year of another APC government, the group can admit that the country’s situation had not only worsened significantly but was even worsening by the day.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.