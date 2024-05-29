Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 29th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 29th May 2024.

The Nation: The Federal Government on Tuesday said it had reinstated the suspended social investment programme, disclosing the scheme would provide direct payments to 75 million Nigerians in 50 million households to reduce the suffering of citizens, especially vulnerable groups. It stated that the cash transfer programme was overhauled to tackle fraud.

Vanguard: Indications emerged yesterday that the Federal Government and organised labour are heading for a showdown over a new minimum wage as the 6th meeting of the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage, NNMW, ended in another stalemate.

The Nation: Nigeria’s economy grew by three per cent in the first quarter of this year, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy Wale Edun, said yesterday. He said the growth rate surpassed both the population growth rate of 2.4 per cent and last year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 2.31 per cent.

Daily Trust: Two courts in Kano State have issued conflicting interim injunctions on the Kano Emirate tussle. Justice S. A. Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano on Tuesday ordered the eviction of the reinstated emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II from Gidan Rumfa palace.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.