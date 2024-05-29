Shake Up In Police As IG Makes New Appointments

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of two senior officers into management positions within the Nigeria Police Force.

Naija News reports the Police boss approved the appointment of AIG Yetunde Longe as the new Force Secretary while AIG Idowu Owohunwa has been assigned to the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

The appointments were made public in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement noted that the posting of the two senior officers to strategic positions within the Police Force is part of ongoing efforts to bolster the efficiency of the Force and multinational approach to tackling crimes.

In her new capacity, AIG Longe will oversee the secretarial functions of the Force Headquarters, ensure that the IGP’s policies and directives are implemented effectively, and coordinate the affairs of senior police officers.

AIG Owohunwa, on his part, will work on enhancing international police cooperation and ensuring that Nigeria fulfills its obligations within the global INTERPOL framework.

According to the statement, “The Inspector General of Police while commending the senior police officers for their dedication and service to the Nigeria Police Force, emphasized that their new assignments is a proof of their exceptional abilities and the trust the Force places in their capabilities.”

Adejobi said the postings are with immediate effect and follow the retirement of their predecessors.