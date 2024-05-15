Labour Issues Deadline To FG Over New Minimum Wage As Committee Resumes Meeting

The organized labour has reportedly given the federal government a deadline of May 31, 2024, for the conclusion of all processes regarding the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

According to sources familiar with the operations of the tripartite committee set up by the Federal Government, the minimum wage committee will resume sitting today (Wednesday), May 15, 2024.

Naija News also understands labour is insisting on its proposed N615,000 minimum wage but the government has not revealed any figure.

Since the zonal hearings held across the country on March 7, not much have been heard about the committee’s activities but sources confirmed to Punch that the minimum wage committee is set to resume sittings today.

One of the sources said, “Yes the minimum wage committee will be meeting on Wednesday.”

According to him, all the zones across the country have submitted their reports.

He said, “Our expectations are clear. We have given the Federal Government till the last day of May for all the processes around national minimum wage to be concluded, if not, we will be forced to take the necessary action to compel them to do the needful.

“So, we expect that as they meet, they will also have an eye to that particular deadline that has been given to them to ensure a speedy conclusion of the process because organised labour has made a demand to the Federal Government, and we have not received any concrete offer from the government.”