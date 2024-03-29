Video: Netizens React As 89-Year-Old Obasanjo Jumps Off Stage

Advertisement

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment former president Olusegun Obasanjo jumped off a podium.

He had given a speech at the 9th International Trade Exhibition and Conference on Agrofood, Plastics, Printing, and Packaging in Lagos state on Tuesday, March 26, when he surprised many with his move.

The former president who turned 87 on March 5, 2024, shocked the diplomats and international visitors from 17 countries who were at the event.

In the viral video, the crowds could be seen cheering for Obasanjo after he carried out his acrobatic stunt.

Watch the video below,

Reacting to the video, netizens praised the former president for his agility, while others wondered if the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu could also make the same jump.

Abdulraheem Muhd, “If Tinubu jump na wahala oo.”

Prince, “Baba is stil active.”

Ayodeji, “Baba top strong.”

Philemon, “Baba is doing well.”

Alexander Okeke, “Gallant man. Make Tinubu try it , I won check something .”

Hassan, “BAT will never try to even jump up and down on one spot.”

Ijeoma, “When one is healthy, age is just a number. Obasanjo is healthier than his seniors following good health. Everyone needs to pray daily for good health, for it is better to be healthy even on the day of death. That’s my portion God’s willing.”

Kelvin, “My favorite president so far Nigeria had. Respect baba Olusegun.”

Mrsaijay, “That was too fast! I had to play it 3 times to see baba jump. Still very agile at almost 90.”

Chris, “Over fitness they worry baba, can dema Emilokan try this? He dare not.”