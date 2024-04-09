I Am Disappointed Obasanjo, Jonathan Watch PDP Bleed – Sowunmi

Advertisement

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has voiced his concerns over the apparent indifference of the party’s founding figures towards the internal conflicts shaking the PDP’s foundations.

Speaking on Channels Television’s “Politics Today,” the former Ogun PDP governorship aspirant called out former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan for their lack of intervention in the party’s longstanding disputes.

The call for action comes amid recent demands by some PDP legislators in the House of Representatives for the resignation of National Chairman Umar Damagum.

These lawmakers, spearheaded by Ikenga UgoChinyere, have accused Damagum of favoring the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and have criticized the party’s leadership for its silence on issues, especially in Rivers State, allowing President Bola Tinubu to step in.

Sowunmi pointed to the “Wike problem” — referencing the challenges posed by Nyesom Wike, the former Rivers State Governor — as a significant factor in the ongoing leadership strife within the PDP.

He expressed frustration that the issues which emerged before the 2023 elections due to Wike’s actions are still unresolved, continuing to affect the party’s unity and effectiveness.

The PDP stalwart lamented the prolonged internal discord that has persisted post the 2023 presidential election, highlighting the need for the party’s senior figures to address and mend the fractures within.

He said, “A 25-year-old institution is supposed to be one of the legacies that one of the most populous black nations will tell the world that we can also run this thing.

“I’m disappointed that the founding fathers, the Jonathans of this world, the Obasanjos of this world and co, I am disappointed that they are looking at the platform that gave them the opportunity to lead, I am disappointed that they are looking it bleed.”