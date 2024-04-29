Popular Edo Politician, Charles Idahosa Resigns From PDP

A popular Edo State politician, Charles Idahosa, has resigned his membership from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Idahosa, a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the PDP, announced his resignation from the party in a letter dated April 29, 2024, and addressed to the Chairman of Ehor Ward 1 of the party in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State.

Idahosa also copied his resignation letter to the Chairman, BoT of the PDP, South-South, National Vice Chairman, State Chairman and Uhunmwonde Local Government Chairman of the party, respectively.

The PDP chieftain, an ally of Governor Godwin Obaseki, was a member of the party’s BoT, representing the South South Zone, before his resignation.

He noted that his decision to resign from the party comes after considerable contemplation and reflection on his personal and political journey.

The former aide to the ex-Governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole, however, thanked the party’s community for their unwavering support and camaraderie during his time of service.

The resignation letter read: “I trust this letter finds you well. | am reaching out to formally announce my decision to resign from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and my role as a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT). As a representative of the South South Nigerian region, this decision comes after considerable contemplation and reflection on my personal and political journey.

“Throughout my tenure within the Peoples Democratic Party, I have been privileged to contribute to its vision and mission. However, after careful consideration, I believe it is time for me to pursue new paths and opportunities beyond the party’s confines.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the PDP community for their unwavering support and camaraderie during my time of service. | remain committed to upholding the values and principles that have guided my political engagement thus far. I look forward to new avenues of growth and contribution, and I extend my best wishes to the Peoples Democratic Party as it continues its important work.”

There have been resignations from the PDP in the last few days, starting with the resignation of a former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

Ihedioha tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to the PDP Mbutu Ward Chairman in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives said he resigned from the PDP over the party’s lingering internal crisis, adding that the party had taken a path that was at variance with his personal beliefs.

Also, a former presidential aspirant of the party from Abia State, Chief Cosmos Ndukwe, and a former member of the House of Representatives, Ozurigbo Ugonna, announced his resignation from the party on Monday.