Idahosa Is A Bread And Butter Politician – Edo Govt Blasts Obaseki’s Former Ally Over Defection To APC

The former member of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Board of Trustees, Charles Idahosa and the Edo State Government have gone head-to-head over the defection of the former to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News earlier reported that Idahosa, who is a former ally to governor Godwin Obaseki, had rejoined the APC on Monday in Benin City.

Idahosa claimed that he dumped the PDP because of what he described as the “damning deeds of the Obaseki-led administration in the last four years”.

The political adviser to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole berated Obaseki for saying that PDP would win the forthcoming September governorship election with 80 per cent of votes.

He warned that the greatest misfortune that would befall APC in the state is to allow Obaseki and his candidate to win the election.

Reacting to Idahosa’s comments, the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare alleged that Idahosa was never a PDP member.

He also stated that Idahosa was also never a BOT member of the party, because the party in the state rejected his nomination.

He alleged that it was as a result of the rejection that he found his way back to APC.

He said, “I heard that he claimed to be a member of BOT of PDP but I want to challenge him to tell us when he was sworn in as a member of PDP BOT. He was not a fit and proper person. Even though he was nominated he was shunned by the party.

“It was this that drove him back to APC which he never left in the first place. He was holding on to the board appointment which was offered him while in APC prior to 2020 governorship election.

“He has reached the end of his political career. He has nothing to offer any political party or any group he joins because he believes in bread and butter politics.”