Politics
Former Federal Lawmaker, Ugonna Ozurigbo Resigns From PDP
A former member of the House of Representatives, Ozurigbo Ugonna, has resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Naija News reports that while in the Green Chamber, Ugonna represented the Nkwelle/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba Federal Constituency of Imo State.
Ugonna’s resignation from the party is contained in a letter dated April 25, 2024, and addressed to the Chairman of PDP’s Umuozu Ward in the Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo state.
The resignation letter reads, “I have come to that decisive moment I had never wished, as I am constrained by circumstances defined by hard truths, incompatible differences within the PDP party and after due consultations with stakeholders to inform you that I have resigned my membership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“Kindly accept my regards of highest esteem.”
Making the letter public on Monday on his X account, Ugonna wrote, “I have resigned my membership of the @OfficialPDPNig. It was a difficult action but it had to be done following the decay in the party and too many differences. I wish the party well in its future endeavours.”
There have been resignations from the PDP in the last few days, starting with the resignation of a former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.
Ihedioha tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to the PDP Mbutu Ward Chairman in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state.
The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives said he resigned from the PDP over the lingering internal crisis in the party, adding that the PDP had taken a path that was at variance with his personal beliefs.
Also, a former presidential aspirant of the party from Abia State, Chief Cosmos Ndukwe, announced his resignation from the party on Monday.
In a post on his Facebook page on Monday, Ndukwe said it was the right time to leave the PDP family.