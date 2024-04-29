Former Federal Lawmaker, Ugonna Ozurigbo Resigns From PDP

A former member of the House of Representatives, Ozurigbo Ugonna, has resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that while in the Green Chamber, Ugonna represented the Nkwelle/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba Federal Constituency of Imo State.

Ugonna’s resignation from the party is contained in a letter dated April 25, 2024, and addressed to the Chairman of PDP’s Umuozu Ward in the Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo state.

The resignation letter reads, “I have come to that decisive moment I had never wished, as I am constrained by circumstances defined by hard truths, incompatible differences within the PDP party and after due consultations with stakeholders to inform you that I have resigned my membership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Kindly accept my regards of highest esteem.”

Making the letter public on Monday on his X account, Ugonna wrote, “I have resigned my membership of the @OfficialPDPNig. It was a difficult action but it had to be done following the decay in the party and too many differences. I wish the party well in its future endeavours.”