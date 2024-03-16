List Of Politicians Who Have Mourned Olubadan Of Ibadanland

Some politicians and leaders have mourned the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

Recall that the late monarch joined his ancestors late Thursday evening after a brief illness at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Subsequently, the late Olubadan was buried on Friday at his Aliiwo ancestral home in Ibadan according to Islamic rites.

The burial ceremony, which involved the two-rakat Janazat prayer, was led by the Chief Imam of Ibadan, Sheikh Abdul Ganiyu Agbotomokekeke.

The 82-year-old Ibadan traditional ruler ascended the throne on March 11, 2022, after the demise of the former lOlubadan, His Royal Highness, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Below is the list of Nigerian leaders who have mourned the late monarch.

President Bola Tinubu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Sultan of Sokoto, HRH Sa’ad Abubakar III

Oluwo of Iwo Land, HRH Adewale Akanbi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Senator representing Oyo South senatorial Disctrict, Sharafadeen Ali.