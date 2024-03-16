Gist
List Of Politicians Who Have Mourned Olubadan Of Ibadanland
Some politicians and leaders have mourned the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.
Recall that the late monarch joined his ancestors late Thursday evening after a brief illness at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State.
Subsequently, the late Olubadan was buried on Friday at his Aliiwo ancestral home in Ibadan according to Islamic rites.
The burial ceremony, which involved the two-rakat Janazat prayer, was led by the Chief Imam of Ibadan, Sheikh Abdul Ganiyu Agbotomokekeke.
The 82-year-old Ibadan traditional ruler ascended the throne on March 11, 2022, after the demise of the former lOlubadan, His Royal Highness, Oba Saliu Adetunji.
Below is the list of Nigerian leaders who have mourned the late monarch.
President Bola Tinubu
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
Sultan of Sokoto, HRH Sa’ad Abubakar III
Oluwo of Iwo Land, HRH Adewale Akanbi
Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi
Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State
Senator representing Oyo South senatorial Disctrict, Sharafadeen Ali.