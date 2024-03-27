Electricity Debt: We Can’t Continue To Work In Darkness – UCH Workers Lament Blackout

Staff members at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State, have voiced their frustrations over the persistent power outage that has hampered their operations since Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

During a congress organized by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) — a coalition representing all hospital unions — it became evident that the ongoing power outage has made it impossible for the hospital’s workforce to continue their duties effectively.

The assembly, attended by members from various unions, including NASU, NANNM, NUAHP, and SSAUTHRIAI, took place within the hospital’s premises, highlighting the dire circumstances faced by the institution as a result of the power outage.

Naija News reports that the chairman of JAC, Comrade Oludayo Olabampe, shared the committee’s concerns with the press, stressing the immediate need for action to resolve the electricity crisis.

“Since Tuesday last week, we have been experiencing total power outage simply because the IBEDC cut our light, they said UCH is owing N495m debt. And they said we must settle a substantial amount before the power can be restored,” Olabampe explained.

The absence of power has placed an unbearable strain on the hospital staff, who are now faced with increased risks and challenging working conditions.

Olabampe’s appeal to the wider community and those in positions of authority reflects the critical nature of the situation, emphasizing that the quality of care at UCH is severely compromised without electricity.

“Our members are languishing; they are working like slaves. Imagine a situation when you work in a hospital without light. We cannot continue to work in darkness. We don’t want to lose any member,” Olabampe said.