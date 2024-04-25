Electricity: 48 Hours Blackout Hits Gombe, Residents Lament

Residents of Gombe State are grappling with the consequences of an extended power outage that has now lasted over 48 hours, following the vandalism of four major transmission towers.

Naija News reports that the disruption, which began on Tuesday, has also affected parts of Yola and Jos, creating widespread discomfort and escalating costs for the locals.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed that the outage was triggered when four towers along the Jos-Gombe 330kV transmission line, specifically towers 288 through 291, were compromised.

The incident was first noticed when the line tripped, and subsequent attempts to restore it failed, leading to a comprehensive fault tracing by TCN engineers.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, detailed the incident in a statement, revealing that the towers were not only vandalized but had also collapsed.

He said, “Our crew discovered that these towers were not only vandalized but had collapsed, likely removing any immediate chance of restoration without significant repair work.

“We are currently attempting to backfeed Gombe through the 132kV line from Bauchi and are also looking into temporary solutions via Ashaka, Potiskum, Damaturu, and Billiri/ Savannah. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure that power is restored to the affected areas while we undertake the reconstruction of the vandalized towers.”

The power outage has hit the residents hard. Sharon Habu, a Gombe local, expressed her frustrations, noting the daily challenges faced due to the lack of electricity.

“We are forced to use services that charge mobile phones and other gadgets, increasing our daily expenses significantly,” she said.

Haruna Saidu, another resident, highlighted the economic impact of the outage.

“The need to run generators for extended hours is not sustainable for most families here, including mine. It’s draining our resources,” he added.

Local trader Mariam Simon appealed to the TCN for swift action.

“We urge the authorities to expedite the repair process. Our businesses and daily lives are severely affected,” she stated.

However, the Head of Communications at Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Dr. Elijah Adakole, asked the affected customers for continued patience.

“We are aware of the inconvenience and are working closely with TCN to ensure that power is restored as soon as they conclude the repairs,” he reassured.