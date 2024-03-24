Nollywood Veteran, Amaechi Muonagor Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor, who has been battling illness, has reportedly died.

The tragic news of Mounagor’s death was confirmed by a family source to Pulse.ng on the evening of Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Naija News reports that Amaechi Muonagor suffered kidney failure and was on dialysis before his death.

The Nollywood legend had, in a Viral video, solicited funds from friends and fans to help him carry out a Kidney transplant.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), the umbrella association for actors, and his family have not issued a statement on his demise.

He died at 64, and he is the father of four children.

Recall that months back, Tony Oneweek, a cousin of the famous Nollywood actor, revealed that the actor is battling kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke.

According to Tony, the actor needed the help of Nigerians to fund his medication to stay alive.

Tony revealed that Amaechi was undergoing weekly dialysis and physiotherapy to treat the paralysis brought on by a stroke.

In a post on his Facebook page, the entertainer wrote, accompanied by a picture of the actor on a hospital bed, “This picture was taken two weeks ago when I visited my cousin Amaechi Monagor (Aguiyi) at the Nnewi Teaching Hospital. I initially had wanted to quietly assist the much I could to make this post to clarify some things so that my friends, fans and Amaechi’s fans and indeed the online community can be better informed.

“Amaechi is currently down with kidney disease, diabetes and stroke. He had been managing his diabetes over the years and living his life. He is presently undergoing weekly dialysis and other treatments at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi. His family had been shouldering the costs for years until the recent stroke made his case more serious and indeed more expensive to battle alone, hence the publicity.

“Within the limits of my own capabilities, I have done and am still doing my best to assist the much I can, even reaching out to well-meaning individuals who are donating to this cause. Contrary to most online publications, Amaechi is my first cousin. His father and my father are of the same father. We have had a wonderful relationship as members of the same industry and I am proud of him as a “brother”.

“Amaechi is so loved worldwide and his fans, friends and ndi Obosi have been wonderful so far. Many groups have been donating money for his hospital bills. As of today, there’s some improvement. His blood sugar is under control but he is still on admission, weekly dialysis, physiotherapy and other treatments. His full treatments and recovery require sustained funding or donations. No amount is too small. Pls, keep Amaechi and his family in your prayers. May God grant him full healing.

“Pls kindly donate to Amaechi Monagor’s First Bank plc account number 3036808437. God bless you now and always. Tony Oneweek Muonagor.”