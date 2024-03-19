Why Women Earn More In Nollywood Industry – Actor, Norbert Young Reveals

Veteran Nollywood actor, Norbert Young, has disclosed why women earn more money than men in the Nigerian movie industry.

Naija News reports that Young shared his insight on gender payment disparity in a recent interview while discussing the evolution of Nollywood.

According to the movie star, women attract more money because of their bargaining power.

He said, “People love women and what they do because women attract more money. And that doesn’t make them wayward. Women are more gifted than men.

“Although every actor has their own bargaining power and maybe the women are bargaining better.

“But I don’t go asking how much you are paid, and you don’t come asking about my pay. Better is relative, I think it all depends on priorities and what is better for you might not be better for me.”

In other news, Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has said that no man has ever asked her what she brings to the table in a relationship.

She opined that women who are asked such questions are regarded by the opposite gender as ladies without potential.

Bakare stated this during an interview with The Punch.

The thespian insisted that the men might have studied their spouses and realised that they lacked vision and purpose.