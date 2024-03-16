Why Men Ask Some Women What They Bring To The Table – Yetunde Bakare

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has said that no man has ever asked her what she brings to the table in a relationship.

She opined that women who are asked such questions are regarded by the opposite gender as ladies without potential.

Bakare stated this during an interview with The Punch.

The thespian insisted that the men might have studied their spouses and realised that they lacked vision and purpose.

She said, “I personally think that is not a general question. Nobody has ever asked me that. I feel men often ask such questions when they don’t see the woman they are with as someone who has potential.

“He might have studied her and realised that she does not have foresight, or that she lacks vision and purpose.

“He might also see her as someone who is more interested in a luxury lifestyle that she cannot afford on her own. I feel it is just an excuse for the man to let such a woman go.”

Bemoaning the rising cost of living in the country, the actress said, “The current state of the economy makes me speechless sometimes. I wonder how people are surviving, especially those earning monthly salaries and have to cater to large families.

“It is really frustrating, and something needs to be done urgently. Things are getting out of hand. A lot of people now spend more than they earn, and it’s driving them into depression.

“The government needs to introduce relief policies to reduce the pressure.”