Nollywood Actress, Yetunde Bakare Narrowly Escapes Fire Accident

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare, on Thursday, escaped a fire accident at her apartment in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the actress shared details of the incident via her Instagram page, stating that her 25 liters petrol keg caught fire.

She expressed appreciation to God that no life was lost and the whole building was not razed by the fire incident.

She wrote: “How do people make videos when they are under pressure? My 25 liters petrol key caught fire in my presence and it was spreading with speed. Gooooossssh I’m still shaking but I’m absolutely grateful the whole house didn’t go up in flames.

“I’ve never been this scared in a very long time the more we pour water the bigger the flame but God came through!!!! I see you GOD

“My Neighbor’s window and DSTV dish burnt but that’s a minor thing because where I wan see money if the whole house got burnt.”

Yetunde Bakare Knocks Tonto Dikeh

Meanwhile, Yetunde Bakare recently berated her colleague, Tonto Dikeh over her yearly birthday celebration for her son, King Andre.

Naija News reports that Tonto’s son turned 7 today, February 18, 2023. To mark the joyful day, the actress turned politician gave her son 10 plots of land as a birthday gift.

In some pictures shared on her Instagram page, Tonto lavished her son with 7 gigantic cakes and went on to gift him lands, while 58 hectares of estate got named after him.

Tonto’s ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill also wished his son a happy birthday.

Some netizens, however, berated Andre’s father for not making intentional efforts to be in his son’s life.

Taking to a blog’s comment section to applaud Tonto’s growth in politics, Yetunde Bakare chided Tonto for having a dramatic birthday party for Andre yearly. Bakare opined that there are certain things single mothers should not put their children through.