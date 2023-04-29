Why Celebrities Have Mental Health Issues – Nollywood Actress Reveals

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare, has debunked the notion that fame leads to automatic happiness.

Naija News reports that the thespian made the disclosure during an interview with PUNCH, stressing that celebrities usually have mental health issues due to pressure from fans and seeking unnecessary public validation.

Yetunde said, unlike her colleagues, she is unbothered by public opinion and she understands the celebrity lifestyle before joining the industry.

She said, “That is not totally true, because the rich also cry. If one is a people pleaser, one will have a lot of breakdowns keeping up with fame.

“When one is famous, the expectations from the public will be on the high side. People will hardly understand that one is human too.

“Celebrities have mental health issues due to the pressures from fans, and seeking unnecessary validations from the public.

“For me, I keep everything in check and I don’t follow the crowd. Nothing bothers me or gets to me because I understand what I was getting into when I joined the industry.

“What also helps to keep my mental health in check is being content and staying focused on my personal growth. Anytime I feel stressed, I find someone to talk to, and once I let it all out, I’m absolutely fine. I know it’s not easy with some people, because they don’t have anybody to confide in.”

Speaking on relationships, Yetunde Bakare said it is more difficult to find real love than to keep it because the issue is currently more complicated due to experiences.

she said, “Finding true love is harder than keeping it. It is more complicated nowadays because a lot of people have had bad experiences and they tend to withdraw easily in order to protect their peace and sanity.

“I believe one needs to love, value and discover oneself before thinking of a healthy relationship.”