Basketmouth Calls On 2Baba For Collaboration In Movie Project

Popular comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth, has called on veteran music star, 2Baba to join the Nollywood movie industry.

The comedian stated this in the latest episode of his skits, The Secret Of Lulu.

He urged 2Baba to pursue an acting career with his Tiv ascent.

Basketmouth disclosed that he is already creating a project for 2Baba’s comic character in the skit.

Speaking via his X handle, he said wrote, “My brother @official2baba we should create something beautiful from this character you played here, I think it’s going to be a masterpiece. My brain don dey cook something already. Think about it blood.”

Why I Featured In Brotherhood Movie – Basketmouth

Meanwhile, Basketmouth has opened up on why he featured in the 2022 Nollywood movie, ‘Brotherhood’.

Naija News reports that Basketmouth, in an interview with PUNCH, said he starred in the movie due to curiosity about what he could do in the movie scene.

The comedian who played the role of ‘Shadow’, the head of a notorious robbery gang, also said he dyed his hair white to experiment with an idea.

Basketmouth added that he will be releasing three movies in the course of the year.

He said, “I featured in Brotherhood mostly because I was curious to see if I could pull it off, and I want to believe I did. Maybe when I get a good script with a daring character, I just might take a shot at acting again.

“However, I will be producing at least three movies this year, starting with A Ghetto Love Story. The rest will be announced as time goes on. We have some exciting projects coming up. My team and I have been working tirelessly for a couple of years now preparing for 2024. It will be a year to remember for sure. I am embarking on a new journey and I am desperately looking forward to it.

“I have been doing comedy for 25 years now, and I think I’ve had a good taste of it already. I believe it is time to explore new opportunities in music and movies.”