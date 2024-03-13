Police Recover Skull Of DPO Killed By 2baba

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the recovery of the skull of the late former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division, Bako Angbashim.

The deceased was allegedly murdered by a cult gang led by Gift Okpara, aka 2Baba, in September 2023.

Naija News understands that members of the Iceland cult gang had ambushed Angbashim, captured and decapitated his body in Odiemude community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state and fled with his remains on September 8, 2023.

After the gruesome murder, the suspects made a video of the DPO’s decapitated remains and shared it on social media.

Speaking via a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that the deceased skull had been recovered.

Iringe-Koko explained that the recovery was made during a joint operation by tactical squads from the command and personnel from the Force Intelligence Bureau on the camp of the killed cult kingpin.

The statement read, “On Sunday, March 10, 2024, a coordinated joint operation was carried out by tactical squads from the Rivers State Police Command and personnel from the Force Intelligence Bureau.

“This operation targeted the camp of the deceased cult leader, Gift Okpara, famously known as 2Baba, situated within the forest region of Odiemude Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

“During the operation, diligent search efforts led to the discovery of a burial site within the gang’s shrine, where the remains of the slain police officer, SP Bako Angbashim, were located and subsequently exhumed.

“Notably, the exhumed remains include the skull of the deceased. These recovered remains have been taken to the mortuary, where they will undergo scientific examination and genetic testing.

“These tests aim to establish the identity of the remains through a meticulous comparison with samples obtained from the late officer’s relatives.

“Furthermore, ongoing efforts are underway to locate and retrieve the remaining dismembered parts of SP Bako Angbashim’s body, suspected to have been buried at various undisclosed locations within the forest.”

2Baba, the leader of the gang responsible for the crime, was killed on February 17, 2024, during an assault executed by the Rivers State Police Command in Ebrass in Ahoada West LGA.