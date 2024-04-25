Armed Robbers Kill Police Inspector On Duty In Rivers State

A Nigerian police officer known as Inspector Sunday Baba was killed by suspected armed robbers during a robbery incident in Rumuolumeni, Rivers State, on Wednesday night.

This information was verified by the state police command through its official social media account.

The command mourned the death of the deceased, recognized as a brave individual, who met his untimely end while on duty.

The command wrote: “Yesterday night, Inspr Sunday Baba, a brave police officer serving at Rumuolumeni, Rivers State, lost his life on duty.

“Though the perpetrators fled, we recovered their vehicle. It’s sad that being a police officer means leaving home in good health, never certain of your return.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has declared that Nigeria is not ripe for state police.

The Police boss made the submission on Monday while speaking at a one-day dialogue on state policing, where he was represented by AIG Ben Okolo.

Backing up his position, the IGP said some state governors may abuse the privilege of state police by using it for political gains, leading to possible abuse of power and abuse of human rights.

He also pointed out the financial requirements for establishing state police, saying the government may lack adequate funds for it.