IGP Egbetokun ‘Rejects’ State Police, Gives Fresh Recommendation

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has declared that Nigeria is not ripe for state police.

The Police boss made the submission while speaking at a one-day dialogue on state policing, where he was represented by AIG Ben Okolo.

Backing up his position, the IGP said some state governors may abuse the privilege of state police by using it for political gains, leading to possible abuse of power and abuse of human rights.

He also pointed out the financial requirements for establishing state police, saying the government may lack adequate funds for it.

Egbetokun further said the establishment of state police will may lead to increased ethnic tension, and divided loyalty in the states.

He, therefore, recommended the merging of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to form a department in the Nigeria Police Force instead of creating a state police.

The IGP also said the force needs to recruit about 30,000 police personnel annually to meet the UN requirements for modern policing while also increasing its annual budgetary allocation.

Details shortly…