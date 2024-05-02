APC Chieftain, Chukwuemeka Eze Reacts As Wike’s Loyalists Threatens Violence Against Fubara

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has condemned a fresh threat of violence against the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, by the President General of the Grassroots Development Initiative, GDI, Bright Amaewhule.

Naija News learnt that Amaewhule and the political pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had during a recent function at Omagwa in Ikwerre local government area of the State, warned Fubara and his supporters to stop insulting Wike or face dire consequences.

In a statement on Thursday, Chukwuemeka Eze cautioned Amaewhule and his cohorts to relieve themselves of every burden of depraved inclinations propelling them to insult Fubara, whose peaceful disposition all along appears to be mistaken for ignorance.

While decrying Amaewhule’’s threats to a sitting Governor in a public forum without recourse to the legal implications, the APC stalwart stated that no one should be allowed the monopoly of threats and political violence in Rivers State.

Eze also commended Governor Fubara on his peaceful disposition, warned those mistaking his demeanour for cowardice, and urged them to retrace their steps as the Governor reserves so much power to deal with their insubordination decisively.

On the continuous labelling of Fubara as an ingrate for not submitting himself to the immediate-past Governor, Eze noted the Governor is on a just cause and owes loyalty to God, the people of the State and the Nigerian Constitution and not to any individual anywhere.

The APC chieftain also called on President Bola Tinubu to call Wike and his boys to order, adding that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, and other security agencies should ensure the arrest of anybody trying to foment trouble in Rivers State.

He added, “People should not misunderstand Governor Fubara on the role he has chosen on how to govern the State because God in his love towards Rivers State and her people resolved to adopt Fubara as a tool to rescue the State from the hands of those who have kept the State in perpetual darkness for the past eight years or so.

“You can imagine the difference between the present IGR of N27 billion to what was obtainable this past eight years. That is sheer wickedness.”