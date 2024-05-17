Breaking: Court Denies Binance Executive, Gambaryan Bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday denied the bail application of the executive of Binance cryptocurrency firm, Tigran Gambaryan.

Naija News recalls that Gambaryan, his company, Binance Holdings Limited and a fellow top executive currently on the run, Nadeem Anjarwalla, were charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with money laundering and terrorism financing.

According to Punch, Justice Emeka Nwite, while delivering the ruling on Friday, held that the bail application was refused as he had carefully reviewed the application submitted before him and resolved that the defendant would jump bail if granted.

More to come…