E-Money Speaks On Alleged Romantic Affair With Junior Pope’s Wife

Nigerian billionaire, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money, has broken his silence on the allegation of having a romantic affair with the wife of late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

Naija News reports that two social media users and some Instagram blogs had alleged that Emoney is partly responsible for the death of Junior Pope and having a relationship with his wife.

In a statement via his Instagram page on Friday, E-money debunked the allegation, stating that it shows a complete lack of respect for the memory of the deceased and is deeply hurtful to the grieving family.

E-money expressed commitment to identifying the individuals and ensuring they are held accountable for the allegations.

Advertisement

He further urged the members of the public to assist the authorities with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the social media users who had made the allegation.

He wrote, “To all my followers, It has come to my attention that some individuals are spreading damaging and false information about my relationship with my late brother, Junior Pope, and his family during this difficult time of mourning. These actions show a complete lack of respect for the memory of the deceased and are deeply hurtful to our grieving family.

“I cannot fold my hands and allow this heinous act to continue without consequence. I am committed to identifying these unscrupulous individuals and ensuring they are held accountable. It is imperative that we clean up our social media space and let the law take its rightful course. Furthermore, bloggers disseminating this information without proper investigation and confirmation will also not be spared in this bid for justice.

Advertisement

“Anyone with credible information that can assist the authorities in apprehending these two women responsible for this malicious character assassination, should please come forward. Your help will not only bring justice but highly appreciated. Enough is enough!

“Thank you for your support and understanding during this challenging time. Send me a DM”