I’m Most ‘Mumu Governor Wey No Know Wetin To Do With Power’ – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, has described himself as the most abused and ‘foolish’ Governor but has remained calm in the face of serious provocations.

Naija News reports that Fubara made the remark amid his rift with his predecessor cum Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Recall that Fubara and Wike have been at loggerheads over the political control and resources of the state.

Despite President Bola Tinubu’s intervention, the Governor has been at war with 27 lawmakers in the state, and five Commissioners loyal to Wike recently reigned from the Rivers State Executive Council.

Speaking during the flag-off of the construction of Elele-Omoku Road on Thursday, Fubara urged people of the state to remain calm and allow peace to reign because he is against trouble.

According to Fubara, his political rivals in the state now sleep with their eyes open and are restless.

The Governor vowed never to allow his detractors to cause political tension in the state while assuring Tinubu that he would pursue peace and not renege on the promise.

He said, “As a matter of fact, I am the most abused, ‘mumu governor wey no know wetin to do with power,’ Is it not?

“Have I said anything? So, please just endure until when you finish you go your way, I don’t want any trouble.”