Photos From Burial Of Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Emerge

The funeral of Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, is currently holding at his hometown Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Naija News recall that Junior Pope, alongside four other Nollywood crew members, lost his life in a boat mishap.

The unfortunate accident occurred while they were commuting via water for Adanma Luke’s forthcoming movie, ‘The Other Side of Life’.

In the photos that emerged online, Junior Pope’s wife is seen alongside their kids during a church service.

Meanwhile, Nollywood producer, Adanma Luke, has responded to critics blaming her for not providing life jackets to the late actor, Junior Pope and four other crew members who lost their lives in a boat mishap last month in Anam River, Anambra State.

Recall that Adanma had constantly called out her colleague, TC Virus, for making social media skits about the tragic event.

She alleged that TC Virus had always been envious of Junior Pope, stressing that he aims to use the incident to become a superstar.

Responding to Adanma, a netizen identified with the Instagram handle, gazabritishh berated the Nollywood producer for seeking who to blame over her negligence during production.

