Peter Obi Cautioned Against Relying On Northern Merger Ahead Of 2027 Election

The apex pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has cautioned the Labour Party(LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, against relying solely on northern elites in any alleged merger talks ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News recalls that earlier this week, Peter Obi met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubarkar, former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, and the former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze faction expressed reservations over Peter Obi’s recent political activities, which have hinted at potential opposition party alignments aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Ohanaeze noted that the former Governor’s community projects, scholarship grants, and participation in Muslim ceremonies have been perceived as steps to fortify his political stature in the North ahead of the 2027 polls.

However, the group urged Peter Obi to learn from the case of past Igbo presidential candidates who anticipated Northern endorsement but were disappointed.

Ohanaeze emphasised the importance of engaging the North through a framework of regional collaboration rather than individualistic endeavours.

The statement read, “Observers have closely monitored the subtle political trajectory of Mr Obi over the past nine months, particularly in the core North-West and North-East regions, where he has strategic humanitarian initiatives with political intentions to garner broader northern acceptance and articulate his vision for the upcoming presidential elections.

“The Northern political establishment, religious scholars, and traditional institutions harbour reservations towards Mr Obi for several notable reasons.

“Ohanaeze implores him to glean wisdom from the poignant lessons of history, specifically the disenchanting experiences of past Igbo presidential candidates who pinned their hopes on Northern endorsements, such as Ogbonnaya Onu, Rochas Okorocha, Chuba Okadigbo, among others.

“It is paramount for Mr Obi and prospective Igbo presidential contenders to internalise these historical narratives and engage the North through a framework of regional collaboration rather than individualistic endeavours.”

