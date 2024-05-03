Fubara Is Only The Governor, He Is Not The Political Leader Of Rivers State – Abe

Former Rivers State Senator, Magnus Abe, has revealed reasons why Governor Siminalayi Fubara can’t be described as the political leader of Rivers State.

Abe submitted that being the Governor is not the only qualification for being a political leader.

He explained that the position of a political leader is earned over time by building trust, confidence, followership and support, which Fubara can’t say to have fulfilled by just being the Governor of Rivers State.

Abe made this disclosure while speaking on the feud between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on TVC’s programme, Politics Night, last week.

A clip of the interview went viral on social media on Thursday.

He said, “Being a governor has made him the leader of the government of Rivers State. But when you say political leader, that is something that you have to work to earn.

“To say Fubara is the political leader of Rivers State is a much broader context of leadership, and it takes time to build that kind of confidence, followership, support, and trust. Leadership is all about trust, and sometimes, navigating this difficult water helps bring you out as a leader when you begin to trust yourself and can rely on the direction you provide.”

Abe said Fubara as the Governor, has the responsibility to work towards becoming the political leader of the state and time would tell if he can be found worthy to wear such shoes.

“But he is the governor of Rivers State, and it is his responsibility to work towards that leadership. But to say he is the political leader of Rivers will be putting leadership into a broad context. And it takes time to get there. It takes bringing people together. You earn trust.

“As a governor, you have the opportunity to get there, but I don’t think it is conferred,” he added.

The former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), cited a historical analogy from Aminu Kano’s supremacy, noting that Aminu Kano was the political leader of Kano despite not being a governor at the time.