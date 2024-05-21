Rivers Assembly Screens New Pro-Fubara Commissioners As Political Tension Heightens

The Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Victor Oko-Jumbo, has screened and confirmed eight commissioner-designates, filling vacancies left by the recent resignation of several pro-Wike commissioners.

Naija News reports that the new nominees’ confirmation comes as commissioners loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike resigned in the wake of the political standoff between the former governor and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The nominees confirmed include Prince Charles Bekee, Collins Onunwo, Solomon Eke, Basoene Benibo, Peter Medee, Tasie Amadi, Tambari Sydney Gbara, and Ovy Orluideye Chukwuma.

Each nominee vowed to leverage their expertise to enhance the governor’s agenda and contribute positively to the state’s development.

During the proceedings, the Leader of the pro-Fubara faction of the assembly, Sokari Goodboy Sokari, advocated for the confirmation of the nominees, highlighting their proven track records in public service.

Adolphus Orubienimigha seconded the motion to close the debate on their confirmation, which received unanimous support from the house members.

Speaker Victor Oko-Jumbo praised Governor Fubara’s administration for its developmental projects and positive impact across the state.

He reassured the governor of the assembly’s support and encouraged him to continue his focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

This confirmation session marks a crucial step in stabilizing the state’s governance structure following the recent political shifts and is expected to further Governor Fubara’s policy objectives.