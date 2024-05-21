BREAKING: Fubara Wins As Court Nullifies Amendment Of LG Law By Pro-Wike Lawmakers

The Rivers State High Court has invalidated the controversial amendment to the Local Government Law proposed by the Martins Amaewhule faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the court’s decision was rendered in the case numbered PHC/1320/CS/2024, which challenged the legal validity of extending the tenure of local government chairmen beyond their stipulated term.

Presided over by Justice D.G. Kio, the court determined that the amended Local Government Law No. 2 of 2024, which sought to extend the tenure of local government chairmen for an additional six months, was in conflict with the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria and Section 9(1) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018.

The court reaffirmed that the tenure of local government chairmen and councillors is strictly three years as per the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018, deeming any attempt to alter this tenure through subsequent amendments as unlawful and an abuse of power.

This ruling is a significant victory for Enyiada Cookey-Gam and six other petitioners who brought the case to the court, challenging the legislative attempt to unduly extend the tenure of local government officials.

Their legal victory underscores the supremacy of the Constitution and existing state laws over any amendments perceived as unconstitutional.

Advocates of constitutional governance have praised the court’s decision, viewing it as a critical step in safeguarding democratic norms and ensuring that elected officials adhere to the limits of their terms in office.