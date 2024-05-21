Wike: I Have All The Records – Governor Fubara Boasts

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has boasted that he has all the records of his activities as a civil servant in the state and is not afraid to answer questions.

Fubara made the declaration on Tuesday while responding to those questioning his decision to investigate the previous administration under Nyesom Wike, in which he had also served.

Speaking during the inauguration of Egbeda internal roads, Fubara declared that his records demonstrate that all his actions in the last administration were based on proper approvals.

The Governor added that he was ready to answer queries that may pop up as a result of his intention to probe governance under the previous administration in Rivers State.

Advertisement

Details later…