Lagos PDP Chairman Reacts As Ex-President Jonathan Meddles In Rivers Political Crisis

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Philip Aivoji, has reacted to former President Goodluck Jonathan‘s recent call to end the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, have not been on good terms since the former was sworn in as Rivers governor.

However, on Monday, Jonathan urged Governor Fubara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Wike, to cease escalating tensions in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the N222.1 billion Trans-Kalabari Road construction, the former president stressed the importance of Fubara and Wike setting aside their differences to work together for the advancement and prosperity of Rivers.

He noted that the political tension in the state was excessive and worrisome, and would not contribute to development.

Jonathan said that destabilising Rivers would adversely impact the Niger Delta region and could also trigger political crises across the country.

Reacting to Jonathan’s admonition, Aivoji hailed the former president, describing him as a man full of experience in mediation and conflict resolution, even at the international level.

“Jonathan is a leader in the party and a leader from South-South; there is nothing wrong with stepping in to broker peace. It is a good one,” the Lagos PDP chairman said.

He, however, said that the former President should go further to speak the truth to the warring parties and point out to each of them where they had erred.

“This is the way to settle issues, If we want to resolve it, we must tell the truth to them.

“The ex-President is an elder, he is an experienced person, who has been meditating in international affairs., Let us see how it goes,” he added.

Aivoji stressed that Jonathan, being an experienced mediator, must investigate the cause of the crisis.

“He (Jonathan) has seen it all. Peace of graveyard will not help the matter, they should resolve issues.

“We hope that the nitty-gritty will be looked into and the constitution of the party will be followed if they are true members of the party,” Aivoji said.