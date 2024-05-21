NSCDC Uncovers Fresh Illegal Refining Sites In Rivers, Arrest Suspects

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the arrest of nine individuals suspected of engaging in oil theft in Rivers State.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi, announced this in a press release issued on Monday in Abuja.

The release stated that the individuals were caught at an unauthorized refinery located in a forest area on the border between Rivers and Abia states.

Afolabi said: “We apprehended nine suspects caught in the act of illegally refining stolen crude extracted from a vandalised oil wellhead.

Advertisement

“We also discovered an ongoing construction of a local refinery with the capacity to produce 60,000 litres of crude at once.

“Visibly at the massive illegal bunkering, we noticed large hoses and galvanised metal pipes laid to transfer stolen crude across the processing channels.”

He revealed the identities of the suspects arrested as Oghene Wede (M), 32 years old; Moses James (M), 25 years old; Chidi Nwosu (M), 53 years old; and Samuel John (M), 24 years old.

Advertisement

Others are Emmanuel Paul (M), who is 20 years old, Oghenevo Nwebi (M), who is 43 years old, Martina WhinnyPeter (F), who is 38 years old, Nwabuchi Nwogu (M), who is 41 years old, and David Okere (M), who is 20 years old.

He mentioned that the investigation had begun, and the suspects would subsequently face charges in court.

Afolabi further stated that the extensive location comprised more than 15 modular ovens, 4 fabricated reservoirs, and 30 excavated pits for storing processed AGO.

Advertisement