‘I Will Not Bend To Govern Rivers State’ – Fubara Declares

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed concerns about ongoing challenges facing the state, saying that he will not bend on his knees to govern the people but will stand firmly on the side of the right.

Naija News reports that Fubara made these remarks during a visit to Sir Celestine Omehia’s residence in Ubima community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers, over the weekend.

The Governor, joined by local elders, visited to offer condolences to Sir Omehia, who recently laid his mother to rest after a long life.

Speaking during the visit, Fubara said: “I have come here with a few of us; very respected elders of the State, to come and support you and say to you that ‘we sorrow with you’.

“The most important thing is to show our concern and love. Any human being that shows enmity to death, that person is not even normal. We also rejoice with you for a life lived well to fulfillment by Mama. We wish Mama a safe journey. Let her stay well where she has gone.”

Governor Fubara emphasized to the elders the importance of unity and determination in protecting the essence of Rivers State.

He condemned the destructive nature of divisive politics and highlighted the negative impact it can have on the state’s development, urging for its eradication in today’s political landscape.

Governor Fubara said: “Anybody who claims to love this State should not be party to anything, directly or indirectly, that will bring us backwards. We will continue to support every course that will advance the interest of our dear Rivers State.

“And I am happy to ay, and I’ve said it over and again, it doesn’t matter the number of people that are standing with me, I will stand on that side of truth.”

“I will not, I repeat, I will not govern our dear State on my knees (bending). If that was the purpose, I would not do that. I will stand to govern our dear State and stand continually on the side of right.

“But politics of bitterness will not take us anywhere. So, I want to thank you that, at this stage, we have a few of you who understand that Rivers State belongs to everyone of us. We must, therefore, fight together to sustain the soul of this State.”